Reports are circulating that Marcelo Bielsa's future is in the balance, and Jesse Marsch is the odds-on favourite to replace the Argentine should he be sacked.

Rumours around Bielsa's job security were rife after his side lost 4-0 to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, just days after losing 6-0 at Anfield against Liverpool. It was Leeds's fifth defeat in six league games, a run that has left them just two points above the relegation zone having played two games more than third bottom Burnley.

Next Permanent Leeds Manager odds (via Sky Bet) 4/6 - Jesse Marsch

5/1 - Carlos Corberan

8/1 - Sam Allardyce

9/1 - Ernesto Valverde

10/1 - Jorge Sampaoli

16/1 - Paulo Fonseca, Ruben Amorim, Rudi Garcia Odds correct at 1930 (26/02/22)