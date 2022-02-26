Sporting Life
Jesse Marsch is the favourite to replace Marcelo Bielsa
Jesse Marsch is the favourite to replace Marcelo Bielsa

Next permanent Leeds manager odds: Jesse Marsch favourite to replace Marcelo Bielsa

By Sporting Life
19:17 · SAT February 26, 2022

Reports are circulating that Marcelo Bielsa's future is in the balance, and Jesse Marsch is the odds-on favourite to replace the Argentine should he be sacked.

Rumours around Bielsa's job security were rife after his side lost 4-0 to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, just days after losing 6-0 at Anfield against Liverpool.

It was Leeds's fifth defeat in six league games, a run that has left them just two points above the relegation zone having played two games more than third bottom Burnley.

Next Permanent Leeds Manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 4/6 - Jesse Marsch
  • 5/1 - Carlos Corberan
  • 8/1 - Sam Allardyce
  • 9/1 - Ernesto Valverde
  • 10/1 - Jorge Sampaoli
  • 16/1 - Paulo Fonseca, Ruben Amorim, Rudi Garcia

Odds correct at 1930 (26/02/22)

Former Salzburg and RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch is the man favourite with the bookmakers to replace the Argentine, should he be sacked.

Marsch had a sensational record at Salzburg before making the move to sister club Leipzig last summer, only to be sacked in December.

Of Leeds remaining 12 league games, only two come against teams currently below them in the table, meaning they have a fight on their hands to survive.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

