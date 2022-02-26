Reports are circulating that Marcelo Bielsa's future is in the balance, and Jesse Marsch is the odds-on favourite to replace the Argentine should he be sacked.
Rumours around Bielsa's job security were rife after his side lost 4-0 to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, just days after losing 6-0 at Anfield against Liverpool.
It was Leeds's fifth defeat in six league games, a run that has left them just two points above the relegation zone having played two games more than third bottom Burnley.
Odds correct at 1930 (26/02/22)
Former Salzburg and RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch is the man favourite with the bookmakers to replace the Argentine, should he be sacked.
Marsch had a sensational record at Salzburg before making the move to sister club Leipzig last summer, only to be sacked in December.
Of Leeds remaining 12 league games, only two come against teams currently below them in the table, meaning they have a fight on their hands to survive.
