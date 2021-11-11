Former Chelsea and Derby boss Frank Lampard is now the 1/25 favourite to become the next head coach of Premier League strugglers Norwich.

The club sacked Daniel Farke just hours after winning their first Premier League game of the season on Saturday. The German’s departure from Carrow Road was announced shortly after their 2-1 victory at Brentford. Farke had been under increasing pressure after the Canaries failed to win any of their opening 10 games in the top flight this term. Backroom staff Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have all also left the club.

Lampard has been out of work since his sacking from Chelsea in January 2020 with the club sat 8th in the Premier League standings after a big-spending summer transfer window. His Derby side reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in the 2018/19 season but were beaten by Aston Villa at Wembley. Having been slight odds-on for the job on Sunday morning, Lampard has since been hammered into 1/25. Kjetil Knutsen and the recently sacked Dean Smith have drifted since Tuesday to 12/1.

Next Norwich manager odds (via Sky Bet) 1/25 - Frank Lampard

12/1 - Kjetil Knutsen, Dean Smith

16/1 - Luis Boa Morte

18/1 - Sandro Schwarz, Mikael Stahre

20/1 - Mark Robins, Russell Martin, Steve Bruce Click here for more Odds correct at 1500 GMT on 11/11/21

Webber: Farke decision not easy Norwich's sporting director Stuart Webber said on canaries.co.uk: “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one. “I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status. “All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club. “Daniel and his staff will always be welcome back here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and wish them well for the future. “It’s important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”