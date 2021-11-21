Current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is the new favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United, as Zinedine Zidane drifts in the betting.

The club confirmed on Sunday morning that Solskjaer had been sacked following United's 4-1 hammering at Watford on Saturday. It made it four defeats from five Premier League matches for the club, who slipped down to 7th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the top-four.

Next Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet) 5/2 - Brendan Rodgers

7/2 - Michael Carrick

5/1 - Mauricio Pochettino

6/1 - Zinedine Zidane

9/1 - Erik ten Hag

10/1 - Ralf Rangnick

16/1 - Luis Enrique

20/1 - Laurent Blanc Odds correct at 1800 GMT on 21/11/21

Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” by United’s current run but refused to be drawn on his future in his comments to the media after the match. "I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them," he told Sky Sports. "We’re embarrassed by losing the way we do. "We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry." The Times reported in the hours after the full-time whistle that the Old Trafford club called an emergency board meeting where they decision to dismiss Solskjaer was made.

After taking top spot in the market Zinedine Zidane has since drifted, being replaced by Leicester's Brendan Rodgers as favourite. The 48-year-old guided the Foxes to FA Cup glory at the end of the 2020/21 season but they have failed to live up to previous heights across their opening 12 games of the new campaign. Leicester are 12th with four wins and 15 points on their tally - they were third with 24 points at this stage last season. Michael Carrick - who will take temporary charge - is the second favourite at 7/2, while current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has been backed into 5/1 from 20/1 this afternoon. After being 7/4, Zidane is now priced at 6/1 ahead of Ajax's Erik ten Hag (9/1) and ex-Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick (10/1).