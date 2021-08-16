Sporting Life
Next Manchester United manager odds: Brendan Rodgers favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Tom Carnduff
18:24 · SAT November 20, 2021

Leicester's Brendan Rodgers is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United.

Pressure continues to mount on current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is now the clear favourite in the next manager to leave market following a 4-1 hammering at Watford on Saturday.

It made it four defeats from five Premier League matches for United, who slipped down to 7th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the top-four.

Next Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Brendan Rodgers - 4/7
  • Zinedine Zidane - 5/2
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 12/1
  • Erik ten Hag - 14/1
  • Ralf Rangnick - 16/1
  • Massimiliano Allegri - 18/1

Odds correct at 1740 GMT (20/11/21)

Solskjaer admitted he is “embarrassed” by United’s current run but refused to be drawn on his future in his comments to the media after the match.

"I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them," he told Sky Sports. "We’re embarrassed by losing the way we do.

"We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry."

The Times reported in the hours after the full-time whistle that the Old Trafford club have called an emergency board meeting to discuss Solskjaer’s dismissal as manager. His compensation terms are said to be on the agenda.

Rodgers guided the Foxes to FA Cup glory at the end of the 2020/21 season but they have failed to live up to previous heights across their opening 12 games of the new campaign.

Leicester are 12th with four wins and 15 points on their tally - they were 3rd with 24 points at this stage last season.

Zinedine Zidane remains second-favourite for the role with clear distance between him and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino in the betting.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag, Ralk Rangnick and Massimiliano Allegri make up the rest of the early runners for the position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Watford
