Former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker is the favourite to become the next manager of Sky Bet Championship club Leicester.

The Foxes dropped out of the Premier League following relegation on final day, that came despite victory over West Ham. Dean Smith was tasked with trying to keep them in the division after replacing Brendan Rodgers in April. Two wins from eight wasn't enough to retain their top-flight status.

Next permanent Leicester manager (via Betfair) Scott Parker - 11/8

Dean Smith - 5/1

Enzo Maresca - 5/1

Graham Potter - 6/1

Steven Gerrard - 6/1

Kieran McKenna - 17/2

Adi Hütter - 10/1

Daniel Farke - 11/1

Martin O'Neill - 12/1 Odds correct at 1045 BST (12/06/23)

Parker is the current clear favourite in the market. He's been out of work since departing Belgian side Club Brugge in May. They were heavily beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 stage. He could only take them to two wins in his 12 games in charge. Parker has previous success in the Championship though, guiding Fulham to victory in the play-offs in 2020 and following it up by securing automatic promotion with Bournemouth in 2022. Smith remains the 5/1 second-favourite to renew his position, holding the same price as Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca.

Enzo Maresca has been linked with both the Celtic and Leicester jobs

Maresca was promoted to his current position at City in June 2022, and alongside Pep Guardiola has helped the club win the treble this season. City followed up their Premier League title and FA Cup success by beating Inter in the Champions League final on Saturday. Steven Gerrard and Graham Potter are both 6/1, with the latter recently rejecting the chance to take up the position, according to various reports. Outsiders include Adi Hütter and Daniel Farke - who is currently the favourite for the Leeds job - while Martin O'Neill is 12/1.