Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca is the new odds-on favourite to become the next boss of Leicester.

The Foxes dropped out of the Premier League following relegation on final day, that came despite victory over West Ham. Dean Smith was tasked with trying to keep them in the division after replacing Brendan Rodgers in April. Two wins from eight wasn't enough to retain their top-flight status.

Next permanent Leicester manager (via Betfair) Enzo Maresca - 4/6

Dean Smith - 6/1

Kieran McKenna - 9/1

Steven Gerrard - 10/1

Adi Hütter - 12/1

Daniel Farke - 20/1 Odds correct at 1900 BST (13/06/23)

The market has proven to be volatile since opening, with Ipswich's Kieran McKenna priced at 13/8 on Tuesday afternoon before drifting out to 9/1. It is Maresca who is now the odds-on favourite though, with Brendan Rodgers' expected position at Celtic one of the reasons behind the movement in the market. Maresca was promoted to his current position at City in June 2022, and alongside Pep Guardiola has helped the club win the treble this season. City followed up their Premier League title and FA Cup success by beating Inter in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna

Odds aren't currently available on Scott Parker for the role, who has been out of work since departing Club Brugge in March. He was the favourite for the position on Monday morning. They were heavily beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 stage. He could only take them to two wins in his 12 games in charge. Parker has previous success in the Championship though, guiding Fulham to victory in the play-offs in 2020 and following it up by securing automatic promotion with Bournemouth in 2022.

Social media talk has also linked Scott Parker with the job

Carl Hoefkens - who Parker replaced at Brugge - has now drifted to a 25/1 outsider. He was another name to hold favouritism on Monday. He led them to the knockout stages of the Champions League, winning a total of 15 of his 27 games at the helm in all competitions. In the statement announcing his departure, club CEO Vincent Mannaert said: "His part in this season's successful Champions League campaign cannot be underestimated either. "Our choices last summer did not deliver the desired level of play and result in the Belgian league and the Belgian cup. We are now working on the best possible succession." That was Hoefkens' only spell in management, having worked his way up through the Brugge ranks after joining in 2018.

Carl Hoefkens has been linked with the Leicester job

McKenna's drift in the market was significant. He replaced Paul Cook at Ipswich in December 2021, guiding them to 11th in Sky Bet League One during his first half-season at the club. The following campaign was a hugely successful one. McKenna's Blues secured automatic promotion by finishing second in England's third tier. They lost just four of their 46 league outings, returning a total of 98 points with 28 wins registered on their tally. His side received plaudits for their brand of attacking football which saw 101 goals scored - resulting in a goal difference of +66.