Former Club Brugge manager Carl Hoefkens is the new favourite to become the next boss of Sky Bet Championship club Leicester.

The Foxes dropped out of the Premier League following relegation on final day, that came despite victory over West Ham. Dean Smith was tasked with trying to keep them in the division after replacing Brendan Rodgers in April. Two wins from eight wasn't enough to retain their top-flight status.

Next permanent Leicester manager (via Betfair) Carl Hoefkens - 9/4

Scott Parker - 3/1

Enzo Maresca - 11/2

Dean Smith - 6/1

Steven Gerrard - 9/1

Kieran McKenna - 12/1

Graham Potter - 16/1

Adi Hütter - 16/1 Odds correct at 1530 BST (12/06/23)

Hoefkens has been without a club since his departure from Belgian outfit Club Brugge in December. He led them to the knockout stages of the Champions League, winning a total of 15 of his 27 games at the helm in all competitions. In the statement announcing his departure, club CEO Vincent Mannaert said: "His part in this season's successful Champions League campaign cannot be underestimated either. "Our choices last summer did not deliver the desired level of play and result in the Belgian league and the Belgian cup. We are now working on the best possible succession." That was Hoefkens' only spell in management, having worked his way up through the Brugge ranks after joining in 2018.

Scott Parker has been linked with a return to management in England

Hoefkens replaces Scott Parker at the top of the market, who was the favourite on Monday morning. He's also been out of work since departing Brugge in March. Brugge opted to switch Hoefkens with Parker but results failed to improve in the desired way. They were heavily beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 stage. He could only take them to two wins in his 12 games in charge. Parker has previous success in the Championship though, guiding Fulham to victory in the play-offs in 2020 and following it up by securing automatic promotion with Bournemouth in 2022. Smith is the 6/1 fourth-favourite to renew his position, with Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca now in at 11/2.

Enzo Maresca has been linked with both the Celtic and Leicester jobs

Maresca was promoted to his current position at City in June 2022, and alongside Pep Guardiola has helped the club win the treble this season. City followed up their Premier League title and FA Cup success by beating Inter in the Champions League final on Saturday. Steven Gerrard and Graham Potter have since drifted in the betting, with the latter recently rejecting the chance to take up the position, according to various reports. Outsiders include Adi Hütter and Daniel Farke - who is currently the favourite for the Leeds job - while Martin O'Neill is 20/1.