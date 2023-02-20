Former Everton, Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has seen his price cut drastically in the next Leeds boss market.

The Premier League club confirmed that interim head coach Michael Skubala will take charge for the upcoming fixtures, but they've seen one draw and two defeats in the three games under his guidance. Leeds have been hit with a number of setbacks in their search to replace Jesse Marsch, with Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord's Arne Slot two of the names to reject the role. While it is reported that Leeds' ideal plan would see Skubala remain at the helm until the end of the season, Benitez has seen his odds cut from 33/1 last week into 9/2 on Monday morning.

Next permanent Leeds manager (via Sky Bet) Michael Skubala - 9/4

Nuno Espirito Santo - 4/1

Steven Gerrard - 4/1

Rafa Benitez - 9/2

Andoni Iraola - 14/1

Gerardo Martino - 16/1

Graham Potter - 16/1

Pedro Martins - 16/1 Odds correct at 0920 GMT (20/02/23)

Benitez has been out of work since departing Everton in January 2022, although he outlined his desire to return to a role in a recent media appearance. "You need a project. I was lucky enough to manage a lot of teams and because I did that and won some trophies, I can say now ‘I don’t like this project, but I like this one,'" he told Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle. "I am fine and happy in England, in terms of the Premier League my family and everything. Sometimes you make decisions that are a risk but the reality is the Premier League is the best league in the world and I want to be around. "You need a project that with all the experience that I and my staff have, we can use our experience to build something but the problem is the project can only be three weeks before there is pressure. So we need some time and the right project."

What next for Rafa Benítez? 👀👔 pic.twitter.com/tbfr9ensBT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023