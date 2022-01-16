Martinez became the first Everton manager to be fired by owner Farhad Moshiri when he left Goodison Park in 2016.

When Benitez was given his marching orders following a dreadful run of one win from 13 Premier League games, a run that has seen Everton slip to 16th in the table, it meant the Merseyside club are now on the lookout for a seventh permanent manager since David Moyes left for Manchester United in 2013.

Boyhood fan Wayne Rooney was initially priced up as favourite, but Martinez soon displaced him at the top of the betting.