As Blues fans made their way out of the ground after Diogo Jota made it four, the visiting Reds supporters entertained themselves with chants of “Rafa’s at the wheel” – a cruel twist on the song they taunted Manchester United fans with after their 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October.

Benitez's Toffees side sit 14th in the Premier League standings after 14 games and were hammered 4-1 by rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Hjulmand finds himself at the top of the market following an impressive spell in charge of the Denmark national team.

Under his guidance, they reached the semi-final of Euro 2020 - beaten by a penalty in extra-time from the hosts England.

His club career saw him win the Danish Superliga with Nordsjælland in 2012 and he was linked with Belgian outfit Anderlecht in 2019.

Ex-Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is in at 9/2, while Frank Lampard - out of work since leaving Chelsea in January - is at 6/1.

Duncan Ferguson - who would likely take caretaker charge should Benitez leave - is also in at 6s.