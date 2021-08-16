Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Kasper Hjulmand is the favourite to replace Rafa Benitez at Everton
Kasper Hjulmand is the favourite to replace Rafa Benitez at Everton

Next Everton manager odds: Kasper Hjulmand favourite to replace Rafa Benitez

By Sporting Life
22:37 · WED December 01, 2021

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is the favourite to become the next manager of Everton as pressure continues to mount on Rafa Benitez.

Benitez's Toffees side sit 14th in the Premier League standings after 14 games and were hammered 4-1 by rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

As Blues fans made their way out of the ground after Diogo Jota made it four, the visiting Reds supporters entertained themselves with chants of “Rafa’s at the wheel” – a cruel twist on the song they taunted Manchester United fans with after their 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October.

Next permanent Everton manager (odds via Betfair)

  • Kasper Hjulmand - 3/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 9/2
  • Frank Lampard - 6/1
  • Duncan Ferguson - 6/1
  • Graham Potter - 9/1
  • Daniel Farke - 10/1
  • Lucien Favre - 10/1

Click here for more

Odds correct at 2225 GMT (30/11/21)

Hjulmand finds himself at the top of the market following an impressive spell in charge of the Denmark national team.

Under his guidance, they reached the semi-final of Euro 2020 - beaten by a penalty in extra-time from the hosts England.

His club career saw him win the Danish Superliga with Nordsjælland in 2012 and he was linked with Belgian outfit Anderlecht in 2019.

Ex-Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is in at 9/2, while Frank Lampard - out of work since leaving Chelsea in January - is at 6/1.

Duncan Ferguson - who would likely take caretaker charge should Benitez leave - is also in at 6s.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS