England head to Qatar with many questioning Gareth Southgate. But who is the favourite to replace him? We take a look.

There seems to be a lot of doom and gloom around England as the Three Lions head to Qatar, with the side coming off the back of a relegation in the latest Nations League campaign. That has heaped a world of pressure on Gareth Southgate, the man who took England to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of the Euros in 2020. Southgate's fate could hinge on another good result in Qatar, and if things don't go well, the Three Lions could be looking for a new coach for their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. According to the betting, current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to replace one of England's most successful managers.

Next Permanent England Manager (odds via Sky Bet) Brendan Rodgers - 5/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 6/1

Eddie Howe - 8/1

Thomas Tuchel - 8/1

Graham Potter - 12/1

Frank Lampard - 16/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1

Steven Gerrard - 18/1

Wayne Rooney - 18/1 Odds correct at 2145 (25/10/22)