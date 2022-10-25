England head to Qatar with many questioning Gareth Southgate. But who is the favourite to replace him? We take a look.
There seems to be a lot of doom and gloom around England as the Three Lions head to Qatar, with the side coming off the back of a relegation in the latest Nations League campaign.
That has heaped a world of pressure on Gareth Southgate, the man who took England to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of the Euros in 2020.
Southgate's fate could hinge on another good result in Qatar, and if things don't go well, the Three Lions could be looking for a new coach for their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
According to the betting, current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to replace one of England's most successful managers.
Rodgers has been under pressure for most of the season due to poor results and performances from his Foxes side, but they appear to have steadied the ship.
Second in the betting is Mauricio Pochettino, who has been out of work since being sacked by PSG, and he is followed by another manager who is out of work, Thomas Tuchel.
The German manager stated that he would be interested in taking over as England manager if the opportunity was there.
Current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is also at 8/1 to replace Southgate, and he has his club team performing at a high level right now, improving their results, underlying numbers and style of play from the previous regime.
Graham Potter was the favourite in this market before he was snapped up by Chelsea, but has drifted after that appointment.
Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper, both currently in work, follow at 16/1, before the recently sacked Steven Gerrard enters at 18/1 alongside his former England teammate Wayne Rooney.
