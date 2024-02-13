Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna odds-on favourite

Roy Hodgson saw his price cut in the next Premier League manager to leave market after his side were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea on Monday night.
The result leaves the Eagles 15th in the Premier League table - just five points above the relegation zone ahead of a crucial contest with Everton on Monday.
Palace have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions, with nine ending in defeat, resulting in Hodgson sitting as the 1/3 favourite in the market.
Odds correct at 1510 GMT (13/02/24)
Injuries to key players Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi haven't helped Hodgson's cause, but with Palace facing a critical run of games in their season, the pressure is piling on the 76-year-old.
They face three of the current bottom four across their next four league games, welcoming Burnley and Luton to Selhurst Park.
If Palace do part ways with Hodgson, current Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is the bookies' favourite to replace him.
McKenna led his side to promotion from Sky Bet League One last season. They currently sit fourth in the Championship - just four points off the automatic promotion spots.
Having coached at both Manchester United and Tottenham, with an internal promotion at Old Trafford seeing him join the first team set-up, McKenna accepted the Ipswich position in December 2021, boasting a 55.65% win ratio.
Steve Cooper - the last Premier League manager to be sacked - has been out of work since his departure from Nottingham Forest, and he has been strongly linked with Palace for a number of months, as has ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
Oliver Glasner is another name of interest. He oversaw Eintracht Frankfurt's Europa League success in 2022, beating Rangers in the final.
