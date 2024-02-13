Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna odds-on favourite

Roy Hodgson saw his price cut in the next Premier League manager to leave market after his side were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea on Monday night.

The result leaves the Eagles 15th in the Premier League table - just five points above the relegation zone ahead of a crucial contest with Everton on Monday. Palace have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions, with nine ending in defeat, resulting in Hodgson sitting as the 1/3 favourite in the market.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have been injured most of the season

Injuries to key players Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi haven't helped Hodgson's cause, but with Palace facing a critical run of games in their season, the pressure is piling on the 76-year-old. They face three of the current bottom four across their next four league games, welcoming Burnley and Luton to Selhurst Park. If Palace do part ways with Hodgson, current Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is the bookies' favourite to replace him.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna