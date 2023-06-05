Brendan Rodgers is the favourite in the market to become the next manager of Scottish treble winners Celtic.

It comes following reports that the club have granted current boss Ange Postecoglou permission to speak to Tottenham about their vacant head coach position. Rodgers spent a successful three years in Glasgow before departing to take up the Leicester job in 2019. He would guide Celtic to the domestic treble on two occasions alongside the Scottish Cup in 2018/19 before leaving.

Next Celtic manager odds (via Sky Bet) Brendan Rodgers - 5/2

David Moyes - 3/1

John Kennedy - 7/2

Graham Potter - 10/1

Jesse Marsch - 12/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 12/1

Michael Carrick - 20/1

Scott Brown - 20/1

Steve Clarke - 20/1 Odds correct at 1250 BST (05/06/23)

Rodgers has been out of work since his departure from the Foxes in April. He took them to FA Cup glory in 2021 but they would suffer relegation from the Premier League in May. David Moyes, who's West Ham side avoided relegation this season and reached the Europa Conference League final, has seen his price move from 11/1 to 3/1, with the Scottsman now second favourite. Graham Potter has also been cut in to 10/1, with ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch also linked. The American kept the Whites in the top-flight at the end of the 22/23 season but, like Leicester, they would also drop down a division. Marsch was sacked by the West Yorkshire club in February and opted against a move to Southampton shortly after.

Postecoglou's two years at Celtic have been hugely successful. They won the Scottish Premiership title on both occasions, as well as the League Cup, while also lifting the Scottish Cup at the conclusion of the most recent campaign. He is expected to sign a two-year deal in north London with the option for a third. Notable outsiders in the market include Scotland boss Steve Clarke at 20/1, alongside former midfielder Scott Brown (20/1) who is currently in charge of Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood.