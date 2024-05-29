Next Burnley manager odds: Scott Parker and Frank Lampard favourites to replace Vincent Kompany

Scott Parker and Frank Lampard lead the betting to be the man to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

Kompany departed to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, leaving the newly relegated club searching for a new manager. The Clarets finished second bottom of the Premier League last season, meaning they will again ply their trade in the second tier. Scott Parker is the bookies early favourite to be the man to replace Kompany, followed closely by Frank Lampard. Parker has two previous promotions from the Championship on his CV, guiding both Fulham and Bournemouth to the top flight.

Next permanent Burnley manager (odds via Sky Bet) Scott Parker - 5/2

Frank Lampard - 3/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 10/3

Craig Bellamy - 10/1

Steve Cooper - 11/1

Raphael Wicky - 12/1

14/1 bar Odds correct at 1740 BST (29/05/24)