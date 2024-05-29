Next Burnley manager odds: Scott Parker and Frank Lampard favourites to replace Vincent Kompany

Scott Parker and Frank Lampard lead the betting to be the man to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley.
Kompany departed to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, leaving the newly relegated club searching for a new manager.
The Clarets finished second bottom of the Premier League last season, meaning they will again ply their trade in the second tier.
Scott Parker is the bookies early favourite to be the man to replace Kompany, followed closely by Frank Lampard.
Parker has two previous promotions from the Championship on his CV, guiding both Fulham and Bournemouth to the top flight.
Odds correct at 1740 BST (29/05/24)
Frank Lampard has been out of management since his disastrous caretaker spell at Chelsea, which saw him post the worst win percentage among any Chelsea manager to have taken charge of three or more games - one win in 11 (9%).
He did have some success when last in the Championship, taking Derby to the play-off final before ultimately losing to Aston Villa.
Ruud Van Nistelrooy is also near the head of the market. He has been out of management since a successful stint at PSV which saw him win the KNVB Cup.
Current assistant manager Craig Bellamy is in the running too, alongside Steve Cooper, who guided Nottingham Forest out of the Championship in his last job in the second tier.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.