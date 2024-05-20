Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is the 4/6 favourite to replace the outgoing Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton.

The Italian coach departs the South Coast club by mutual consent after his Seagulls side finished the season with a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United. Despite dominating proceedings, Brighton conceded twice in the last 20 minutes. The hosts had 17 shots, created three ‘big chances’ and generated an xG of 1.88 but didn’t manage to beat Andre Onana in the United goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion has confirmed that head coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after tomorrow’s final Premier League match of the season against Manchester United. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 18, 2024

Although the Seagulls spent the majority of the campaign in the top half, one win in their last ten games saw them finish 11th in the Premier League table. Speaking after Sunday’s game, De Zerbi said he was proud of his players' efforts during the season but admitted he did not know what is next for him. "I don't know... for sure if I have to stay at home, three, four, five months, for me it should be no problem," he said. "This because I will work, studying different games, teams and coaches. You have to build knowledge to stay top."

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet) Kieran McKenna - 4/6

Russell Martin - 5/1

Graham Potter - 6/1

Francesco Farioli - 7/1

Rob Edwards - 9/1

Vincent Kompany - 16/1

Liam Rosenior - 18/1 Odds correct at 1130 BST (20/05/24)

McKenna, 38, has led the betting since the market opened, originally priced at 6/4 before shortening. The interest should come as little surprise as the Tractor Boys boss masterminded back-to-back promotions from Sky Bet League One to the Premier League in his maiden managerial role. It is unclear if McKenna would leave his current position though with Ipswich returning to the top flight for the first time in 22 years. The Suffolk club will also have to fend off interest from other top flight clubs with Manchester United and Chelsea amongst McKenna’s admirers.

"Those are challenges that success will always bring. I’d certainly rather have the challenges of success than the challenges of failure," Ipswich’s CEO Mark Ashton said of their promotion. "But Kieran’s been great. He signed a new long-term contract last summer and he’s been in the office, he hasn’t had a day off, he’s been working by my side tirelessly on recruitment and planning and analysis and tactics for next season." Graham Potter is third favourite for a return to the Amex at 6/1, although current Southampton boss Russell Martin sits ahead of him at 5s. Martin’s decision may hinge on the result of the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, where the Saints face Leeds at Wembley.