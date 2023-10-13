Next Bradford City next manager odds: Caretaker Kevin McDonald odds-on favourite for full-time job

The 34-year-old has led the Bantams to three consecutive victories in Sky Bet League Two and the EFL Trophy since taking over on an interim basis from the sacked Mark Hughes at the beginning of October.

Midfielder McDonald only joined the club in the summer but is the now the clear 1/2 favourite with the bookmakers to be handed the reins full-time after his impressive start to life in the dugout.

He is expected to remain in caretaker charge for Saturday's home contest against promotion hopefuls Wrexham as the Bantams look to continue building on their position in the Sky Bet League Two table.

McDonald's two nearest challengers in the betting are former Wigan boss Leam Richardson, sacked by the Latics just under a year ago, and former Leeds and Rotherham gaffer Neil Redfearn, who left his role as interim assistant boss at Oldham recently.