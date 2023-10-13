Sporting Life
Kevin McDonald

Next Bradford City next manager odds: Caretaker Kevin McDonald odds-on favourite for full-time job

By Sporting Life
09:39 · TUE October 17, 2023

Caretaker manager Kevin McDonald is the bookmakers' odds-on favourite to become the Bradford boss on a permanent basis.

The 34-year-old has led the Bantams to three consecutive victories in Sky Bet League Two and the EFL Trophy since taking over on an interim basis from the sacked Mark Hughes at the beginning of October.

Midfielder McDonald only joined the club in the summer but is the now the clear 1/2 favourite with the bookmakers to be handed the reins full-time after his impressive start to life in the dugout.

He is expected to remain in caretaker charge for Saturday's home contest against promotion hopefuls Wrexham as the Bantams look to continue building on their position in the Sky Bet League Two table.

McDonald's two nearest challengers in the betting are former Wigan boss Leam Richardson, sacked by the Latics just under a year ago, and former Leeds and Rotherham gaffer Neil Redfearn, who left his role as interim assistant boss at Oldham recently.

Next permanent Bradford City manager (odds via BetVictor)

  • Kevin McDonald - 1/2
  • Leam Richardson - 11/4
  • Neil Redfearn - 7/2
  • Danny Cowley - 8/1
  • Steve Thompson - 12/1
  • Graham Alexander - 14/1
  • Karl Robinson - 14/1

Odds correct 0930 BST (17/10/23)

Former Lincoln and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley currently stands at 8/1, and his presence at 4s for the MK Dons vacancy suggests that he is expected to return to management soon.

At 12s is Steve Thompson, who departed Oldham alongside Redfearn a few days ago with rumours around Boundary Park suggesting both were leaving due to interest from the Bantams.

Graham Alexander has shortened into 14s after he was sacked by MK Dons, while Karl Robinson - linked with a return to the Bantams' League Two rivals - is at the same price.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

