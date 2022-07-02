The 45-year-old departs St Andrew's just 16 months after replacing Aitor Karanka on a two-and-a-half year deal.

He guided the club to safety in the remaining months of the 20/21 season before overseeing a 20th-placed finish last term, with the club in turmoil off the field.

Those problems have increased in recent weeks, with takeover talks continuing to take place and continued doubt over Bowyer's future.

“The board of directors believe this to be the necessary course of action and have acted swiftly ahead of the 2022/23 campaign,” the club confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The Blues say an announcement will be made in due course regarding Bowyer's replacement, with former QPR assistant John Eustace reportedly being lined up for his first job in management.