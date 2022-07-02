Lee Bowyer has left his job as Birmingham City manager just four weeks before the start of the new Sky Bet Championship campaign.
The 45-year-old departs St Andrew's just 16 months after replacing Aitor Karanka on a two-and-a-half year deal.
He guided the club to safety in the remaining months of the 20/21 season before overseeing a 20th-placed finish last term, with the club in turmoil off the field.
Those problems have increased in recent weeks, with takeover talks continuing to take place and continued doubt over Bowyer's future.
“The board of directors believe this to be the necessary course of action and have acted swiftly ahead of the 2022/23 campaign,” the club confirmed in a statement on Saturday.
The Blues say an announcement will be made in due course regarding Bowyer's replacement, with former QPR assistant John Eustace reportedly being lined up for his first job in management.
Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini had been in talks over a deal to by Birmingham, but his period of exclusivity has expired after he missed a number of deadlines.
Bassini had made clear he intended to replace Bowyer if he took over the club.
The club’s ownership status was not mentioned in Saturday’s statement confirming the 45-year-old’s exit, with last season’s results cited as the reason for the decision.
Goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall has also left the club.
