Xavi is set to become the new Barcelona head coach after leaving his role at Qatari club Al Sadd.

A statement on the Stars League side's official Twitter feed read: "The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. "We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al Sadd’s history and we wish him success." Al Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali added: "Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way."

Barcelona are yet to comment on the appointment but confirmation is expected shortly. Xavi's return to the Spanish giants has been expected, with the former midfielder instantly installed as the odds-on favourite for the role following Ronald Koeman's departure at the end of October. He made 767 appearances during a 17-year spell at Barcelona between 1998 and 2015, scoring 85 goals and assisting a further 185. He won almost every trophy available to him. Messi: Xavi will be an amazing manager

Xavi lifts the Champions League trophy

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has enjoyed a great start to his managerial career with Al Sadd. The 41-year-old guided them to league success in 2020/21, while also winning the domestic cup twice and the Super Cup in 2019. A part of one of the great Barcelona teams, his fellow players firmly believed that Xavi would be the future manager in the documentary Take the Ball, Pass the Ball. "I’ve got no doubt that he’ll be back as a coach one day," Lionel Messi said when asked. 'He deserves the chance because of the type of player he was here. He will make an amazing manager. As a player he saw the whole picture from the pitch, I'm sure from the sidelines he will see it even clearer." Sergio Busquets agreed, stating: "He will be back one day, I don’t know when but he wants to come back and he has the same football philosophy as Pep (Guardiola)."