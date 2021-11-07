Sporting Life
Dean Smith has been sacked by Aston Villa
Next Aston Villa manager odds: Steven Gerrard 11/10 favourite to replace Dean Smith

By Sporting Life
19:47 · SUN November 07, 2021

Dean Smith has been sacked as the manager of Aston Villa, the Premier League club have announced. Steven Gerrard is favourite to replace him.

Smith, who guided the club back to the top flight, has paid the price for the team’s disappointing form this season with Villa having lost their last five games.

Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the last act for Smith, that result leaving Villa with just 10 points from their opening 11 games.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement on the club’s website: “This year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for.

“For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.”

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was been put in as the favourite to replace Smith with Sky Bet soon after the news broke, and has remained so throughout Sunday.

Next Aston Villa manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Steven Gerrard - 11/10
  • Kasper Hjulmand - 6/1
  • Graham Potter - 6/1
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl - 8/1
  • John Terry - 9/1

Odds correct at 1945 GMT on 07/11/2021

Graham Potter and Kasper Hjulmand are joint second-favourites at 6/1, while John Terry, who left the club this summer after being an assistant to Smith, is available at 9/1.

Those are the only candidates available to back in single digits.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith
FOOTBALL TIPS