Beale, who rejected the opportunity to speak to Wolves about their vacancy this week, worked as Gerrard's assistant at both Rangers and Villa before leaving to take his first managerial role with QPR in the summer.

The Rs side are top of the Sky Bet Championship after 15 games.

Whoever takes charge will inherit a Villa team at a low ebb.

Their performance at Fulham displayed all the hallmarks of a team at rock bottom - Douglas Luiz was red-carded, Matty Cash gave away a penalty and to run salt in to the wounds Tyrone Mings scored an own-goal to round off the 3-0 defeat.

Villa are now only out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference with nine points after 11 fixtures.