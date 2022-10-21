Michael Beale is the new favourite to be appointed Aston Villa manager after Steven Gerrard was sacked following their 3-0 defeat by Fulham.
Beale, who rejected the opportunity to speak to Wolves about their vacancy this week, worked as Gerrard's assistant at both Rangers and Villa before leaving to take his first managerial role with QPR in the summer.
The Rs side are top of the Sky Bet Championship after 15 games.
Whoever takes charge will inherit a Villa team at a low ebb.
Their performance at Fulham displayed all the hallmarks of a team at rock bottom - Douglas Luiz was red-carded, Matty Cash gave away a penalty and to run salt in to the wounds Tyrone Mings scored an own-goal to round off the 3-0 defeat.
Villa are now only out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference with nine points after 11 fixtures.
Odds correct at 0845 BST (21/10/22)
Mauricio Pochettino was originally cut into 1/2 favouritism for the Villa job after Gerrard was relieved of his duties late on Thursday night.
Rumours had already surfaced earlier in the week that the club had spoken to the former Tottenham and PSG manager's representatives.
Pochettino was sacked by the French champions in the summer after 18 months in charge.
He did deliver the Ligue 1 title last term but failure to progress beyond the last-16 stage of the Champions League, where they collapsed against eventual winners Real Madrid, ultimately cost him his job.
