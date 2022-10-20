Mauricio Pochettino is now 1/2 to become the new Aston Villa manager with speculation rife that Steven Gerrard could be sacked following defeat at Fulham on Thursday.
Rumours surfaced earlier this week that Villa had made contact with former Tottenham and PSG boss Pochettino.
Gerrard has spoken openly about the fact he is under mounting pressure and their latest defeat displayed all the hallmarks of an end-of-tenure result.
Douglas Luiz was sent off, Matty Cash conceded a penalty and Tyrone Mings scored an own-goal in an abject 3-0 loss at newly-promoted Fulham.
