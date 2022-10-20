Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Mauricio Pochettino is favourite to replace Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss
Mauricio Pochettino is favourite to replace Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss

Next Aston Villa manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino fav as Steven Gerrard pressure mounts

By Sporting Life
22:05 · THU October 20, 2022

Mauricio Pochettino is now 1/2 to become the new Aston Villa manager with speculation rife that Steven Gerrard could be sacked following defeat at Fulham on Thursday.

Rumours surfaced earlier this week that Villa had made contact with former Tottenham and PSG boss Pochettino.

Gerrard has spoken openly about the fact he is under mounting pressure and their latest defeat displayed all the hallmarks of an end-of-tenure result.

Douglas Luiz was sent off, Matty Cash conceded a penalty and Tyrone Mings scored an own-goal in an abject 3-0 loss at newly-promoted Fulham.

Next Permanent Aston Villa Manager (odds via Betfair)

  • Mauricio Pochettino - 8/15
  • Unai Emery - 5/1
  • Michael Beale - 13/2
  • Thomas Tuchel - 10/1
  • Thomas Frank - 10/1
  • Sean Dyche - 12/1

Odds correct at 2145 BST (20/10/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS