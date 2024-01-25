Newport vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

In a fourth round packed with underwhelming ties, Sunday afternoon at least provides an FA Cup encounter with some potential. Having made history, and given footballing conspiracy theorists plenty of ammunition, by being drawn at home on 12 successive occasions in domestic cups, Manchester United now face a second away trip in a row. What awaits them in south Wales will be very different to their third-round tie at Wigan, however. In their 34 years since reforming, Newport have never played above the bottom division. They ground-share with two rugby clubs at a 150-year-old stadium known for its terrible pitch, tiny changing rooms and often terrible weather conditions. And with the lowest pass completion percentage and fourth-lowest amount of possession in Sky Bet League Two, they won't be uncomfortable not having the ball. This really should be an old school cup tie.

What are the best bets? Newport are 33/1 with some firms, so this would go down as one of the shocks. But they have come close in the recent past. At this stage in 2018 only an 82-minute equaliser from Harry Kane earned Tottenham a replay. The following season the Exiles went a round further and Manchester City needed three goals in the final 15 minutes to eventually win 4-1.

Given the pressure that is on Erik ten Hag and the likelihood that he will name a full strength team, an upset feels more unlikely this time around. But United's inconsistency means I do like the idea of getting Graham Coughlan's men on-side to some degree. The Exiles have lost only twice at home in the league this term and after a slow start are building momentum to give themselves a realistic hope of making the play-offs. They have lost just two of their past 14 matches in all competitions and since Coughlan got a proper grip on a squad that experienced a summer overhaul they've becoming defensively reliable. In their first 14 league games of the season they conceded 31 goals, in the next 14 it's been just 14. I realise I'm saying 14 a lot...

Get live xG shot maps now in our football scores centre Backing UNDER 3.5 GOALS feels like a smart play, with the obdurate League Two side likely to dig in and make things as uncomfortable as they possibly can for their Premier League opponents.

Aaron Wildig could be in the thick of things for Newport

Aaron Wildig could be in the thick of things for Newport

Along those same lines, Newport picked up six cards in their home win over Welsh rivals Wrexham last time out, taking them to 12 in their last four home games. The 11/5 about OVER 2.5 HOME CARDS therefore appeals, especially given the intensity the hosts will likely bring to the contest. The man who looks most likely to go in the notebook from a Newport perspective should be midfielder AARON WILDIG and yet he is 5/1 to be carded. He's been booked in two of Newport's past five league games to take him to five for the season, the most any player in the squad has received. And that's despite the fact he has only started 17 of their 28 matches, making one further appearance from the bench.

As inconsistent as Manchester United have been this season, and as marmite a character as he is, BRUNO FERNANDES continues to be fairly reliable. That's especially the case in cups, where United's captain and penalty taker has scored as many times (3) in seven starts as he has in 20 league appearances.

Team news

Newport's on-loan Liverpool defender Adam Lewis is fit again and Matt Baker could also return having made the bench against Wrexham last weekend. Kyle Jameson, Offrande Zanzala and Declan Drysdale are all doubtful. Manchester United could have Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire back after injury, with Lisandro Martinez also pushing to start having made a substitute appearance against Tottenham. Anthony Martial has had surgery and faces 10 weeks out, joining Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount on the sidelines. Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat are away at AFCON.