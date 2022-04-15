Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Newcastle celebrate victory over Brighton
Our match preview with best bets for Newcastle v Leicester in the Premier League

Newcastle v Leicester tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
15:11 · FRI April 15, 2022

Newcastle host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday and Tom Carnduff has found value in a big-priced goalscorer.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Dan Burn to score anytime at 16/1 (VBet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

http://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=13194133&bid=7315

Newcastle have virtually no chance of going down according to the Infogol model - rated at just a 1.7% chance heading into the weekend - and they were boosted by victory over Wolves in their last contest.

In Leicester, they face a side in good Premier League form. They're unbeaten in their last three league games - two of which were wins - and have moved themselves up to 9th in the table.

Any hopes of qualifying for Europe again through the league standings is over and they won't go down. They're stuck in that mid-table area - the focus will be on finishing the campaign as strongly as possible.

Kick-off time: 14:15 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Newcastle 5/4 | Draw 12/5 | Leicester 21/10

Jake Pearson's profitable Beat The Market column has already focused on this game - he's backing the Foxes for success - and there is some interest given the fact that above 2/1 is available across the board.

Brendan Rodgers' side are unbeaten in their ten games against those currently 13th or below in the table with seven of those ending in victory. Of the five away, three have finished with them gaining all three points.

Despite improvement, Leicester remain vulnerable from set-piece situations. Only Leeds (16) have conceded more than the Foxes (15) from free-kicks and corners in the Premier League this season.

Defensive players have found a way to strike and a best price of 16/1 available - even with 12/1 across other bookmakers - we are backing DAN BURN TO SCORE ANYTIME.

The centre-back has been a hit since making the move north from Brighton and he could have had one or two goals on his tally already. Burn's aerial presence plays a significant part in this.

Dan Burn's shot map with Newcastle

Burn has been averaging around 0.10 xG per match as a Newcastle player which is decent going considering he's a centre-back. That's come from an average of 0.8 shots per game.

He's averaged 4.1 aerials won and can capitalise from attacking situations given that Eddie Howe's side have a number of players with that ability in the air. It won't just be Burn that is the focus for the opposition defence.

The centre-back comes into the contest on the back of a four-game run with at least a shot in each - which includes an effort on target in the win over Wolves last time out.

Fabian Schär has shown his ability from free-kicks in recent weeks but he's a shorter 17/2 in places. At near double the price, it's worth backing BURN to get his first as a Newcastle player.

Newcastle v Leicester best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Dan Burn to score anytime at 16/1 (VBet)

Score prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1500 BST (15/04/22)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS