Newcastle host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday and Tom Carnduff has found value in a big-priced goalscorer.

Newcastle have virtually no chance of going down according to the Infogol model - rated at just a 1.7% chance heading into the weekend - and they were boosted by victory over Wolves in their last contest. In Leicester, they face a side in good Premier League form. They're unbeaten in their last three league games - two of which were wins - and have moved themselves up to 9th in the table. Any hopes of qualifying for Europe again through the league standings is over and they won't go down. They're stuck in that mid-table area - the focus will be on finishing the campaign as strongly as possible.

Kick-off time: 14:15 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Jake Pearson's profitable Beat The Market column has already focused on this game - he's backing the Foxes for success - and there is some interest given the fact that above 2/1 is available across the board. Brendan Rodgers' side are unbeaten in their ten games against those currently 13th or below in the table with seven of those ending in victory. Of the five away, three have finished with them gaining all three points. Despite improvement, Leicester remain vulnerable from set-piece situations. Only Leeds (16) have conceded more than the Foxes (15) from free-kicks and corners in the Premier League this season. Defensive players have found a way to strike and a best price of 16/1 available - even with 12/1 across other bookmakers - we are backing DAN BURN TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Dan Burn to score anytime with Sky Bet The centre-back has been a hit since making the move north from Brighton and he could have had one or two goals on his tally already. Burn's aerial presence plays a significant part in this.

Burn has been averaging around 0.10 xG per match as a Newcastle player which is decent going considering he's a centre-back. That's come from an average of 0.8 shots per game. He's averaged 4.1 aerials won and can capitalise from attacking situations given that Eddie Howe's side have a number of players with that ability in the air. It won't just be Burn that is the focus for the opposition defence. The centre-back comes into the contest on the back of a four-game run with at least a shot in each - which includes an effort on target in the win over Wolves last time out. Fabian Schär has shown his ability from free-kicks in recent weeks but he's a shorter 17/2 in places. At near double the price, it's worth backing BURN to get his first as a Newcastle player.

Score prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)