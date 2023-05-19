The penultimate Premier League weekend concludes at St James' Park. James Cantrill picks out three best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Callum Wilson anytime goalscorer at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Callum to score two or more goals at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Joelinton to be shown a card at 10/3 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leicester could be relegated at St James’ Park. This is the second week in a row they play on a Monday, which is hardly ideal given this is their penultimate fixture. If Leeds beat West Ham, the Foxes will be four points off survival by the time they start in Tyneside, and what sort of impact that has on them psychologically remains to be seen. Dean Smith inherited a side that had lost eight of their last nine games, picking up a solitary point over that period. He has won five points in the six games since.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Newcastle 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Leicester 7/1

Newcastle consolidated their Champions League qualification aspiration with an emphatic victory over Brighton on Thursday. CALLUM WILSON bagged his side's third of the night and his 18th of the campaign. In the top flight, only Erling Haaland (0.98) boasts a greater goals per 90 average than the Magpies frontman, who is averaging 0.75. Since April, no player in Europe’s top five divisions has scored more times than Wilson (11). His price to SCORE ANYTIME appeals here. CLICK HERE to bet on Callum Wilson to score anytime with Sky Bet Only two top flight sides have shipped more goals than Leicester, they have not kept a clean sheet since the World Cup break.

Sticking along similar lines, CALLUM WILSON TO SCORE TWO OR MORE GOALS also looks large. CLICK HERE to back Callum to score two or more goals with Sky Bet Over his purple patch, Wilson has hit the double four times in his eight appearances. Interestingly, these braces have come against Leeds, Southampton, Everton and West Ham. The former three are currently embroiled in a relegation fight, as were the Hammers when Newcastle played them. According to Sky Bet’s odds, a home win is 75% likely. The bookies clearly expect a one sided affair, and with good reason. This looks to have inflated the hosts players prices to be booked. At 10/3, JOELINTON’S price TO BE SHOWN A CARD is worth a tout. CLICK HERE to bet on Newcastle v Leicester with Sky Bet No player has picked up more cards than the Brazilian (12) in the Premier League this season.

Unsurprising, considering he tops his sides charts for defensive output, averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and two fouls per game. In his last game, Joelinton committed eight fouls, somehow avoiding a booking.

Newcastle v Leicester best bets and score prediction 2pts Callum Wilson anytime goalscorer at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

1pt Callum to score two or more goals at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

1pt Joelinton to be shown a card at 10/3 (bet365) Score prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1600 BST (19/05/23)