Callum Wilson celebrates a goal for Newcastle

Newcastle v Everton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
17:21 · MON October 17, 2022

St. James' Park looks to be a fortress for Newcastle under Eddie Howe. Jake Osgathorpe previews their hosting of Everton, providing best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2.5pts Newcastle to win and Over 1.5 Goals at evens (bet365)

Newcastle have made a great start to the new season, losing just one of 10, with that sole defeat coming at Anfield.

Eddie Howe's side have shown a tough-to-beat side to them, but when playing at home, they really have been playing to win and entertain.

The Magpies this season have won only two of five in front of their own fans, but they should have four home wins to their name, being unfortunate not to beat Bournemouth (xG: NEW 1.76 - 0.85 BOU) and incredibly unlucky not to have picked up three points when hosting Crystal Palace (xG: NEW 4.17 - 1.03 CRY).

Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Wednesday

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Newcastle 3/5 | Draw 3/1 | Everton 9/2

Their xG process in front of their own fans reads an impressive 2.47 xGF and 1.43 xGA per game, with that xGF figure ranking them as the fourth most potent home attacking team.

That in itself is why I'm wanting to get Howe's team on side, as is the fact that they have lost just twice in 19 at St. James' Park since his appointment - those defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Across that bigger sample size of home matches, Newcastle have averaged 1.75 xGF and 1.33 xGA per game, which means that if they play to this level every home game against lesser teams, they will likely win.

Add to this the fact that Everton remain incredibly vulnerable away from home, shipping an average of 2.24 xGA per game, and backing NEWCASTLE TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS appeals at even money.

The Toffees had been on a good run away from home before defeat at Tottenham at the weekend, but Frank Lampard's had been fortunate with results, and had played against teams who are expected to be in the relegation mix.

This is a stiffer test, just like Spurs away at the weekend, and the Magpies can get another home win. We can boost the price of a home win by adding the Over 1.5 Goals, which means a home win by any score other than 1-0 will give us a winner.

Given the attacking numbers of the hosts and the defensive numbers of the visitors, I can't see this ending 1-0. I'd back this bet down to 17/20, which is widely available.

Newcastle v Everton best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Newcastle to win and Over 1.5 Goals at evens (bet365)

Score prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1725 BST (17/10/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS