Newcastle will be hoping to continue their good form under Eddie Howe as they welcome Crystal Palace. Tom Carnduff has two best bets to back.

Newcastle continued their fine form in 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on Sunday, while Palace's FA Cup dream was ended by Chelsea in their semi-final encounter. Eddie Howe's men have pushed themselves well clear of relegation due to their performances and results from January onwards. A significant 12 points now separates them and Burnley in 18th - they will be playing Premier League football next season. For Palace, their focus is on securing a top-half finish under Patrick Vieira but they may have to accept that they won't leave here with all three points - this is a Newcastle side who have won all of their last five home outings.

I was hopeful that Newcastle would score from a set-piece against Leicester given their woes in those situations. That happened for the first and the hosts can be optimistic of another goal coming via this route against Palace. It means that no side have conceded more than the Foxes from free-kicks and corners this season. A real point of interest here is that Palace sit third on this list. It's not just Palace's problems from set-pieces that could be evident in this game. That goal on Sunday means that Newcastle now sit 5th for set-piece goals this season. We backed Dan Burn to score anytime in that contest. That didn't happen, but we can hold enough confidence in his two-shots performance to go for BURN TO SCORE ANYTIME again here. CLICK HERE to back Dan Burn to score anytime with Sky Bet It means that, in just 10 games, Burn has registered nine shots for Newcastle. That is a really strong record for a centre-back and we can be optimistic that he will see more opportunities against this Palace defence.

At the rate he's going, he will grab a goal at some stage before the conclusion of the season. He had chances against a Leicester side who struggle at set-pieces - Palace are in that same category. In the hope that he mirrors that performance against Leicester just days ago, we're also taking the 9/2 best price available on BURN TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Dan Burn to have 2+ total shots with Sky Bet He has done this on a couple of occasions this season with his goal-scoring performance for Brighton against Everton bringing a couple of efforts. Burn comes into the game on the back of a run of five games with at least a shot in each too. It's clear that he's a target on free-kicks and corners, even poor attempts that don't trouble the goalkeeper will be counted as a shot. Newcastle have been strong under Howe but Palace's away form under Vieira has been solid. Prior to the loss against Leicester, they were unbeaten in their last six on the road - even the Foxes loss saw them post over twice the xG figure as the opposition. Instead, with a few question marks surrounding the outright result, the value can be found in backing BURN to have his chance to strike.

