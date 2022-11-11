Sporting Life
Eddie Howe Newcastle

Newcastle v Chelsea tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:06 · FRI November 11, 2022

Newcastle are in excellent form as they welcome a struggling Chelsea. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Newcastle to win at 11/8 (SpreadEx)

Newcastle are the real deal.

I expect them to hang around in the race for Europe all season long, with the eye test and underlying numbers in perfect harmony, displaying a side who are seriously on the up.

So far this season, Eddie Howe's side rank fourth on xGF per game (2.00), third on xGA per game (1.23), third on xGD per game (+0.77) and fourth on xP per game (1.74).

Those are elite numbers.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Newcastle 5/4 | Draw 12/5 | Chelsea 21/10

World Cup guide button - DELETE CAPTION

Add to this that the Magpies have lost just two of 21 home league games under Howe and the prospect of facing this current Newcastle side at St. James' Park is enough to have teams running scared, and Chelsea in their current guise are well of the levels required to test them.

That means NEWCASTLE TO WIN is the selection, and a confident one at that.

Chelsea are struggling at the moment, with things continuing to go in the downward trajectory I predicted weeks ago. The good early results were papering over the cracks of poor underlying numbers, and those figures haven't improved which has led to poor results that have been deserved.

Since Potter's arrival, the Blues have ranked 17th for xGF per game (1.18), 12th for xGA per game (1.66), 15th for xGD per game (-0.48) and 16th for xP per game (1.13).

Those figures are those of a team fighting to avoid a relegation battle, and if the team wasn't called Chelsea, they would be even bigger than they are in this game.

Only their name and stature of club as a big six team means they are priced the way they are, and if the two team's kept the same underlying process but swapped names, you can bet your bottom dollar that the home team would be even money, or even odds on.

So, I'm happy to wade in on the hosts to win, and extend their excellent form and head into the World Cup break in the top four.

Newcastle v Chelsea best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Newcastle to win at 11/8 (SpreadEx)

Score prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1500 GMT (11/11/22)

Our experts select a tip for every one of Saturday's Premier League fixtures
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.v

FOOTBALL TIPS