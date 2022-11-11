So far this season, Eddie Howe's side rank fourth on xGF per game (2.00) , third on xGA per game (1.23), third on xGD per game (+0.77) and fourth on xP per game (1.74).

I expect them to hang around in the race for Europe all season long, with the eye test and underlying numbers in perfect harmony, displaying a side who are seriously on the up.

Add to this that the Magpies have lost just two of 21 home league games under Howe and the prospect of facing this current Newcastle side at St. James' Park is enough to have teams running scared, and Chelsea in their current guise are well of the levels required to test them.

That means NEWCASTLE TO WIN is the selection, and a confident one at that.

Chelsea are struggling at the moment, with things continuing to go in the downward trajectory I predicted weeks ago. The good early results were papering over the cracks of poor underlying numbers, and those figures haven't improved which has led to poor results that have been deserved.

Since Potter's arrival, the Blues have ranked 17th for xGF per game (1.18), 12th for xGA per game (1.66), 15th for xGD per game (-0.48) and 16th for xP per game (1.13).

Those figures are those of a team fighting to avoid a relegation battle, and if the team wasn't called Chelsea, they would be even bigger than they are in this game.

Only their name and stature of club as a big six team means they are priced the way they are, and if the two team's kept the same underlying process but swapped names, you can bet your bottom dollar that the home team would be even money, or even odds on.

So, I'm happy to wade in on the hosts to win, and extend their excellent form and head into the World Cup break in the top four.