Brighton travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle in a bid to halt their winless run since mid-February. Ninad Barbadikar previews the match and provides his best bet.

Brighton will face a stern test against Eddie Howe's Newcastle, who have shown a remarkable turnaround in form of late. Their most recent 2-0 victory at Brentford was their seventh match unbeaten in the league. They're now up to 14th in the Premier League table and a win on Saturday could see them move within five points of the top half.

One man who will again be key is Joe Willock. The Englishman has been in great form for the Magpies and will be one to keep an eye on for the Brighton defence. After scoring eight times on loan last season for the Magpies, Willock will hope to kick on after scoring in consecutive games against West Ham and Brentford.

Expect a tight encounter As for Brighton, an average fairness rating of 68% in their last three fixtures (all defeats) suggests while they have not entirely been unlucky, their ill-fortunes may just be down to variance. By that same token, Newcastle's recent unbeaten streak, though incredible on paper, does need to be taken with a pinch of salt. When looking at their unbeaten run overall a difficulty rating of -0.23 suggests they've had an easier schedule than most teams would in this period. Therefore, another win is probably not as likely as Newcastle fans would hope.

After all, in terms of their defensive process, Brighton have the fourth-best defence according to their xGA tally of 31.5, which places them just below Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. On a per match basis, their xG difference of 0.09 suggests that games are often closely fought, coupled with the fact that their attacking process generates just 1.30 xGF per match. Improvement in Newcastle's attacking and defensive process is there to be seen, though it is still gradual when looking at the bigger picture.

All in all, the numbers suggest that backing either team to take all three points is tricky and so both sides may have to settle for a share of the spoils. Considering Newcastle are on a high, and Brighton's defensive solidity, backing a 1-1 DRAW CORRECT SCORE looks a smart bet. CLICK HERE to back a 1-1 stalemate with Sky Bet For all their defensive prowess, Brighton have recorded 12 draws in the league this season of which eight ended 1-1.

