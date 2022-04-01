Sporting Life
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson facing battle to play again this season

By Tom Carnduff
12:46 · FRI April 01, 2022

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is facing a battle to play again before the conclusion of the current season.

The striker has been sidelined with an Achilles injury picked up in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United over the Christmas period and has only recently returned to light training.

Despite that, Wilson - who remains the Magpies' top goalscorer with six - is still some way off being fully match fit.

When asked if he expects the forward to feature again this season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I hope so. I can’t tell you with any clarity that it’s a certainty, but I hope he’ll play this season.

"He’s still making good progress. He’s back on the grass running, but I still think he’s got a little bit more time ahead of him."

Howe was keen to stress that the latest update was not a bleak one.

"It’s not necessarily a gloomy assessment, it’s more the type of injury that he’s had, it needs time.

"We need to stress the Achilles and the calf in the right way because if we do it too quickly, then he’ll re-injure himself; if we do it too slowly, obviously we’re going to run out of time for the season."

FOOTBALL TIPS