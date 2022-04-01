The striker has been sidelined with an Achilles injury picked up in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United over the Christmas period and has only recently returned to light training.

Despite that, Wilson - who remains the Magpies' top goalscorer with six - is still some way off being fully match fit.

When asked if he expects the forward to feature again this season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I hope so. I can’t tell you with any clarity that it’s a certainty, but I hope he’ll play this season.