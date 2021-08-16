Frank Lampard is the new favourite to become the next manager of Premier League side Newcastle, should the new ownership sack Steve Bruce.

Bruce has moved into 1/16 to be the next to leave their position in England's top-flight in the wake of the drawn-out takeover of the club finally seeing completion. The market reacted almost instantly by placing Bruce as the favourite to go - with Lampard the latest to be backed to replace him.

Next permanent Newcastle manager (odds via Sky Bet) Frank Lampard - 9/4

Lucien Favre - 5/1

Antonio Conte, Roberto Martinez - 7/1

Steven Gerrard - 9/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1 Odds correct at 1150 BST (14/10/21)

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which the nation’s Public Investment Fund is the 80 per cent majority shareholder, formally withdrew its £300million-plus bid to buy the club from Mike Ashley in July last year. However, the resolution between Saudi Arabia and beIN SPORTS - who have been unable to broadcast in the country for the last four-and-a-half years as part of a diplomatic dispute - means the deal has now been completed. Lucien Favre was the favourite over the weekend, but money has come for the former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to be the next Newcastle manager.

Lampard was relieved of his duties as Blues manager after losing five of his last eight games, though he did guide Chelsea to a fourth-place finish and an FA Cup final in his first season in charge. Lucien Favre and Antonio Conte follow him in the market, with Conte a particularly eye-catching name at the head of the betting. The former Chelsea boss left Inter Milan in the summer - he delivered the Serie A title alongside an appearance in the Europa League final during a two-year stint at the club. Reports emerged in the media on Sunday stating that Conte would be interested in the Newcastle position following the arrival of new owners.