Eddie Howe is the new favourite for Crystal Palace job
Newcastle manager odds: Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard, Antonio Conte, Rafael Benitez favourites if Steve Bruce departs

By Sporting Life
18:55 · THU October 07, 2021

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is the new favourite to become the next manager of Premier League side Newcastle.

Steve Bruce has moved into 1/8 to be the next to leave their position in England's top-flight in the wake of the drawn-out takeover of the club finally seeing completion.

The market reacted almost instantly by placing Bruce as the favourite to go - with Howe now backed to be the one to replace him.

Next permanent Newcastle manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Eddie Howe - 9/4
  • Steven Gerrard - 3/1
  • Antonio Conte - 4/1
  • Rafael Benitez - 5/1
  • Frank Lampard - 9/1
  • Jose Mourinho - 12/1

Odds correct at 1805 BST (07/10/21)

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which the nation’s Public Investment Fund is the 80 per cent majority shareholder, formally withdrew its £300million-plus bid to buy the club from Mike Ashley in July last year.

However, the resolution between Saudi Arabia and beIN SPORTS - who have been unable to broadcast in the country for the last four-and-a-half years as part of a diplomatic dispute - means the deal has been resurrected.

Howe is best known for his long association with Bournemouth. He oversaw their rise from the bottom end of League Two to the Premier League but left after relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 43-year-old rejected the offer to become Celtic manager in May. In a statement, the Scottish giants said: "We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the Club, for reasons outwith both his and Celtic’s control."

Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was another candidate to see support, moving into 3/1 after the confirmation of the takeover.

Antonio Conte has seen his odds cut throughout Thursday. The now 4/1 shot left Inter Milan in the summer - he delivered the Serie A title alongside an appearance in the Europa League final during a two-year stint at the club.

Rafa Benitez is 5/1 to make a comeback to Tyneside. The current Everton boss remains a popular figure among the Newcastle faithful.

Frank Lampard is the only other candidate to be in single figures (9/1), with the field at 12/1 or greater, with Roma manager Jose Mourinho heading that list.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

