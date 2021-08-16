Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is the clear favourite to become the next manager of Premier League side Newcastle.

Steve Bruce has moved into 1/3 to be the next to leave their position in England's top-flight in the wake of the drawn-out takeover of the club finally nearing completion. News emerged on Wednesday that a Saudi-backed move was finally going to happen after a long-standing row over TV piracy was resolved. The market reacted almost instantly by placing Bruce as the favourite to go - with Howe viewed as the clear contender to take over the role.

Next permanent Newcastle manager (odds via Sky Bet) Eddie Howe - 5/2

Chris Wilder - 7/1

Roberto Martinez - 8/1

Rafael Benitez - 10/1

Antonio Conte - 12/1

Frank Lampard - 14/1

Graeme Jones, Jose Mourinho - 16/1

Gennaro Gattuso - 18/1 Odds correct at 1130 BST (07/10/21)

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which the nation’s Public Investment Fund is the 80 per cent majority shareholder, formally withdrew its £300million-plus bid to buy the club from Mike Ashley in July last year. However, the resolution between Saudi Arabia and beIN SPORTS - who have been unable to broadcast in the country for the last four-and-a-half years as part of a diplomatic dispute - means the deal has been resurrected. Howe is best known for his long association with Bournemouth. He oversaw their rise from the bottom end of League Two to the Premier League but left after relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season. The 43-year-old rejected the offer to become Celtic manager in May. In a statement, the Scottish giants said: "We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the Club, for reasons outwith both his and Celtic’s control."

Near Howe at the top of the market is Chris Wilder - who followed a similar path to the ex-Cherries boss in taking Sheffield United up the leagues. His Blades side secured 100 points as they won the Sky Bet League One title before automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. The 2020/21 season was a disastrous one for the South Yorkshire club but he still departed with an impressive 46.7% win rate. He remains out of work despite reported interest from a number of clubs. Graeme Jones is an expected name - a current part of Bruce's coaching staff - while Rafa Benitez is 10/1 to make a comeback to Tyneside. The current Everton boss remains a popular figure among the Newcastle faithful. Antonio Conte would be viewed as an ambitious appointment. The 12/1 shot left Inter Milan in the summer - he delivered the Serie A title alongside an appearance in the Europa League final during a two-year stint at the club.

