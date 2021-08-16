Antonio Conte is the new favourite to become the next manager of Premier League side Newcastle, should the new ownership sack Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce has moved into 1/8 to be the next to leave their position in England's top-flight in the wake of the drawn-out takeover of the club finally seeing completion. The market reacted almost instantly by placing Bruce as the favourite to go - with Conte the latest to be backed to replace him.

Next permanent Newcastle manager (odds via Sky Bet) Antonio Conte - 7/2

Roberto Martinez - 4/1

Steven Gerrard - 7/1

Eddie Howe - 8/1

Graham Potter - 10/1

Zinedine Zidane - 11/1

Brendan Rodgers - 12/1 Odds correct at 1515 BST (10/10/21)

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which the nation’s Public Investment Fund is the 80 per cent majority shareholder, formally withdrew its £300million-plus bid to buy the club from Mike Ashley in July last year. However, the resolution between Saudi Arabia and beIN SPORTS - who have been unable to broadcast in the country for the last four-and-a-half years as part of a diplomatic dispute - means the deal has now been completed. Conte saw his odds cut drastically in the days since the takeover news emerged. The former Chelsea boss left Inter Milan in the summer - he delivered the Serie A title alongside an appearance in the Europa League final during a two-year stint at the club. Reports emerged in the media on Sunday stating that Conte would be interested in the Newcastle position following the arrival of new owners.

Eddie Howe - best known for his long association with Bournemouth - has drifted having initially been the favourite. He oversaw their rise from the bottom end of League Two to the Premier League but left after relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season. The 43-year-old rejected the offer to become Celtic manager in May. In a statement, the Scottish giants said: "We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the Club, for reasons outwith both his and Celtic’s control." Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was another candidate to see support, moving into 7/1 after the confirmation of the takeover. Roberto Martinez remains towards the top of the list - his latest odds sitting at 4/1 - with Brighton boss Graham Potter an outsider at 10s.

