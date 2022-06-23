Pope, who will compete with Slovakia international Martin Dubravka for a place in Eddie Howe’s team, spent six years at Turf Moor, but was happy to have secured a swift return to the Premier League following the Clarets’ relegation at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old England goalkeeper was on Tyneside on Thursday to undergo a medical and formally seal his switch, which is understood to have cost his new employers in the region of £10million.

🗣️ "It's a club that I think everyone would want to be a part of." The first interview as a #NUFC player for @Popey1992 ! 👊 ⚫️⚪️

He said: “Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started. The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition but it got over the line really quickly, and I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”

Howe was delighted to have got his man after initially looking to strengthen his goalkeeping department in January.

The Magpies boss said: “Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition. I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”