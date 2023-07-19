Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Leicester's Harvey Barnes

Newcastle agree Harvey Barnes fee with Leicester

By Sporting Life
21:50 · WED July 19, 2023

Newcastle have agreed a £38m fee with Leicester City for Harvey Barnes, who is now the likely replacement for the out-of-favour Allan Saint-Maximin.

The agreement between the two clubs paves the way for Barnes to confirm personal terms with Newcastle before completing his switch to St. James' Park.

Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin is nearing a transfer to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli, which could net Newcastle up to £40m. That would both ease their Financial Fair Play concerns and provide the necessary extra capital to fund the Barnes deal.

Leicester were originally looking for £40m for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle hoping to do a deal at around £30m.

Barnes is thought to be keen on a move to the North East, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League instead of Championship football.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS