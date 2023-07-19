Newcastle agree Harvey Barnes fee with Leicester

The agreement between the two clubs paves the way for Barnes to confirm personal terms with Newcastle before completing his switch to St. James' Park.

Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin is nearing a transfer to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli, which could net Newcastle up to £40m. That would both ease their Financial Fair Play concerns and provide the necessary extra capital to fund the Barnes deal.

Leicester were originally looking for £40m for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle hoping to do a deal at around £30m.

Barnes is thought to be keen on a move to the North East, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League instead of Championship football.