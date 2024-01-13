Newcastle 2-3 Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne makes impact off the bench to help City win

Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show at St James' Park, coming off the bench to score and assist as Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-2.
The brilliant Belgian had missed a huge chunk of the season, but reminded everyone of his abilities in a stunning cameo on Saturday evening.
City had taken a first half lead through Bernardo Silva's delicate opener, before Newcastle scored twice in two minutes through Alexander Isak and then Anthony Gordon to take a 2-1 lead into the break.
In the second half, Pep Guardiola's side were huffing and puffing until the 69th minute, when their creative talisman replaced Silva.
It took De Bruyne five minutes to make his mark, scoring his side's equaliser with a precise finish from the edge of the box, and he continued to pull the strings in pursuit of a winner.
With less than three minutes of stoppage time remaining, a sumptuous cross from De Bruyne found fellow substitute Oscar Bobb at the back post, who controlled delightfully before his quick feet took him past Newcastle's goalkeeper for the winner.
De Bruyne's impact was sensational. His side had generated only 1.25 xG in 69 minutes before his arrival and managed a further 1.55 after he came on.
The result moves the reigning champions up to second, just two points behind Liverpool, while Newcastle go into their mini-winter break in 10th, just a point above 11th-placed Wolves.
