Newcastle 2-3 Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne makes impact off the bench to help City win

The brilliant Belgian had missed a huge chunk of the season, but reminded everyone of his abilities in a stunning cameo on Saturday evening.

City had taken a first half lead through Bernardo Silva's delicate opener, before Newcastle scored twice in two minutes through Alexander Isak and then Anthony Gordon to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

In the second half, Pep Guardiola's side were huffing and puffing until the 69th minute, when their creative talisman replaced Silva.

It took De Bruyne five minutes to make his mark, scoring his side's equaliser with a precise finish from the edge of the box, and he continued to pull the strings in pursuit of a winner.