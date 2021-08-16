Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Edinson Cavani celebrates his equaliser
Edinson Cavani celebrates his equaliser

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester United: Spoils shared at St. James' Park

By Sporting Life
22:15 · MON December 27, 2021

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to earn Manchester United a point as Newcastle remain in the bottom three.

Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb solo goal early in the game as Newcastle started the better of the two sides.

Manchester United struggled to create much in the first half, and Saint-Maximin missed a guilt-edge chance to make it two earlier in the second.

A flurry of yellow cards came shortly after as the game started to get heated, before substitute Edinson Cavani scored United's equaliser.

Newcastle hit the post soon after through Jacob Murphy's effort, with David De Gea pulling of wonderful save in the same passage of play after the ball fell to Miguel Almiron, who's curling effort was heading into the top corner.

Download the Sporting Life app now

United failed to create a meaningful chance after equalising, and seventh fifth as a result of the 1-1 draw.

The result was a good one for Newcastle, but the second half was costly, with both Callum Wilson and goalscorer Saint-Maximin going off injured.

Eddie Howe's side stay second from bottom and two points from safety having played four more games than third bottom Burnley and three more than fourth bottom Watford.

More to follow...

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS