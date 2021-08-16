Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb solo goal early in the game as Newcastle started the better of the two sides.

Manchester United struggled to create much in the first half, and Saint-Maximin missed a guilt-edge chance to make it two earlier in the second.

A flurry of yellow cards came shortly after as the game started to get heated, before substitute Edinson Cavani scored United's equaliser.

Newcastle hit the post soon after through Jacob Murphy's effort, with David De Gea pulling of wonderful save in the same passage of play after the ball fell to Miguel Almiron, who's curling effort was heading into the top corner.