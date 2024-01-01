Joe Townsend got the ball rolling with the biggest price winner of the day at 6/1 thanks to a Jack Clarke assist in Sunderland's 2-0 win over Preston .

It was a great start to the New Year for Sporting Life football followers, as all six tips across a range of divisions won on a magical Monday.

He also landed a 21/20 winner in the 3pm televised game at Pride Park, with both teams to score and over 2.5 goals cashing as Peterborough beat Derby 3-2.

Elsewhere at 3pm, Jake Osgathorpe landed a winner thanks to Reading's exciting 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Exeter in Sky Bet League One, while in League Two, he was brave enough to take on a Notts County team who had won 3-0 and 5-0 in their two games prior to a trip to Tranmere, with the hosts running out 4-2 victors to land the spoils at 11/5.

The late kick-off in the EFL came from Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday hosting Hull and the both teams to score tip landed at 20/23 after the 74th minute as the Owls ran out 3-1 winners.

And then came Mo Salah, bagging an assist at upwards of 2/1 as Liverpool beat Newcastle in an entertaining game at Anfield.

Be sure to keep tabs on the Football Tip Centre for more betting selections this week and beyond, starting with West Ham's clash with Brighton.