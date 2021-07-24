New three-year deal at Manchester United for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year contract.
The Norwegian, who took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018, will stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with the option of an extra year.
He said on the club’s official website: “Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract.
“It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.”
Solskjaer led United to a second-placed finish in last season’s Premier League while losing in the Europa League final to Villarreal, but has yet to deliver any silverware in his two and a half seasons in charge.
He added: “I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey.
“Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.
“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”
United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: “Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.
“The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.
“What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.