The Netherlands and Italy face off in the Nations League third place play-off, and Liam Kelly provides the best bets.
1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 11/10 (William Hill)
I'm sure we're all looking forward to a mid-afternoon UEFA Nations League third place play-off on Sunday.
Players who have endured a gruelling season will undoubtedly be excited by the prospect of this extra fixture, too. Sarcasm aside, there is still value to be found in any football match.
Now, team selection is a bit of a guessing game here, which makes the match odds avoidable, but goals could be on the cards in a meeting with little riding on it.
Consequently, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH appears value at odds-against.
Both teams created chances in their respective semi-finals. Italy only scored from the penalty spot, but they wasted many an opportunity to test Spain keeper Unai Simon.
Netherlands, on the other hand, managed to score two versus Croatia after being forced to pour on the pressure late on, ultimately falling short in extra time.
Ronald Koeman's defence did look exposed in that match-up and there's no reason why a possibly weakened unit would be any better.
Italy's backline was also vulnerable last time out, especially after the break. Spain had plenty of chances to take the lead before Joselu's late winner.
Hopefully we see plenty of attacking action in a fairly pointless affair.
Score prediction: Netherlands 1-2 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1630 BST (16/06/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.