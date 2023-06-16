The Netherlands and Italy face off in the Nations League third place play-off, and Liam Kelly provides the best bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 11/10 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I'm sure we're all looking forward to a mid-afternoon UEFA Nations League third place play-off on Sunday. Players who have endured a gruelling season will undoubtedly be excited by the prospect of this extra fixture, too. Sarcasm aside, there is still value to be found in any football match. Now, team selection is a bit of a guessing game here, which makes the match odds avoidable, but goals could be on the cards in a meeting with little riding on it.

Consequently, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH appears value at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet Both teams created chances in their respective semi-finals. Italy only scored from the penalty spot, but they wasted many an opportunity to test Spain keeper Unai Simon. Netherlands, on the other hand, managed to score two versus Croatia after being forced to pour on the pressure late on, ultimately falling short in extra time.

Ronald Koeman's defence did look exposed in that match-up and there's no reason why a possibly weakened unit would be any better. Italy's backline was also vulnerable last time out, especially after the break. Spain had plenty of chances to take the lead before Joselu's late winner. Hopefully we see plenty of attacking action in a fairly pointless affair.

Netherlands v Italy best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 11/10 (William Hill) Score prediction: Netherlands 1-2 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1630 BST (16/06/23)