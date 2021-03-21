Horse Racing
Preston part ways with Alex Neil

Preston manager odds: Alex Neil sacked after four years in charge

By Sporting Life
15:36 · SUN March 21, 2021

Alex Neil has been sacked as manager of Preston North End after nearly four years in charge.

Neil, who arrived at Deepdale in 2017, leaves the club 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table after a run of one win in nine league games.

Preston have stated that Frankie McAvoy will take up the position of interim head coach and work with Steve Thompson, Mike Pollitt and Paul Gallagher in taking the team for the remaining eight games of the season.

More to follow...

Football Tips