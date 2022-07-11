The right-back, who is a Wales international, has joined for a fee in the region of £17million and becomes Forest’s sixth signing as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Williams made 33 appearances for the Reds having come through the youth system at Anfield, including three in last season’s Champions League.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, where he will now return as Forest are back in the big time after 23 years away.

“I’m really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League,” said Williams.

“Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks.

“Having spoken to the head coach, there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can’t wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead.”

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI.