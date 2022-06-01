Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics - Game 1

The NBA Finals are upon us.

A best of seven series that determines who the best team in the world is.

From the West, we have the Golden State Warriors, a team who have all the experience having been there and done it.

From the East, the Boston Celtics, who are much younger and more inexperienced, yet pack a punch in ranking as the NBA's best defence.

Home games in a seven game series are very important, particularly if you are the side with the most wins in the regular season - which is how the NBA determine who gets home-court advantage should the series go to a seventh game.

In this series, that is the Warriors, which bodes well for the the 'Dubs' given they are yet to lose a home game this play-offs. In nine games they have won by an average margin of 14.6 points, so their games at the Chase Center haven't even been close.

The Celtics have won seven of nine away games in their play-off run, including two at Brooklyn, two at defending champions Milwaukee and three in the last round against the top-seed Miami Heat.

Defence has been strong for Boston, but stopping this Warriors offence is extremely difficult given they have so many scoring options.

On the other side of the ball, the Warriors have no pairing to match Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown. Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson will likely be given the assignment as a tandem, but Klay hasn't been at the same top defensive level since his career threatening knee injury.

So, I fancy this first game to be high-scoring. The line is set at 211.5, so taking OVER appeals.

It's a bet that has landed in 10 of Golden State's 16 post-season games, and 11 of Boston's 18, and should give us a run for our money given the attacking talent on show.

A longer shot I like the look of here is to back both STEPH CURRY AND JAYSON TATUM 30+ POINTS EACH.

We all know Steph can get hot, and he has saved that heat mainly for home games in this post-season.

Curry has hit 30+ points in five of the Warriors eight home play-off games, with only two real off-nights, which can be expected for someone who shoots as many three-point attempts as he does.

As for Tatum, he has balled out on the road in these play-offs, averaging 28.7 points and breaching the 30+ mark three times out of nine, with a further two games seeing him fall just a single point short.

He is capable of exploding, as shown in Milwaukee when he went off for 46, and in what should be a high-scoring game, Tatum may need to keep up with Golden State's sharp-shooter.