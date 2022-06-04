Golden State Warriors (0) v (1) Boston Celtics - Game 2

Boston caused an upset in game 1 by winning at the Chase Centre 120-108.

The surprise came in the manner of the victory, as they bettered the wily and more experienced Warriors down the stretch, dominating the fourth quarter 40-16.

As the old saying goes, 'defence wins championships', and in this match-up, the Celtics are the better defensive team, as shown in the series opener.

It wasn't like Golden State had an off shooting night, with the Dubs netting 42.2% of their three-point attempts, and the C's had to weather an early Steph Curry storm before pulling clear.

The East coasters have no quit in them, and even managed to win the game comfortably despite an poor scoring game from star man Jayson Tatum, who managed jus 12 points as a result of going three of 17 from the field.

He won't have that poor of a night again here, which adds to my liking of the Celtics in this game.

Throw in their away record this post-season, which has seen them win eight of 10, and BOSTON CELTICS +4.5 HANDICAP makes great appeal.

Yes, the Warriors will come out firing given they can't afford to drop game 2 at home and fall into a 0-2 hole, but the C's have shown enough to suggest they won't get blown out.

By taking the +4.5 handicap we don't need a Boston win, a narrow loss would still see the bet land, and that looks the smart play in this one.