Miami Heat (2) v (2) Boston Celtics - Game 5

This series, while entertaining, has been injury-riddled, with key players unable to suit up in every game.

Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart was again missing for the Celtics, while Heat pair Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry - two veterans and organisers - both had time off the court nursing their respective injuries.

There is positive news for the C's as they travel to Miami, with Robert Williams, their defensive anchor, again expected to be fit.

The Heat need a huge bounce-back performance from an embarrassing defeat in game 4 in which none of their starters scored double figures in any three of the major stat categories (points, rebounds and assists).

One positive was the production from former All-Star, Victor Oladipo. He shot seven of 16 from the floor and four of eight from three-point range, and in fact scored more points on his own (23) than the Heat's five starters managed between them (18).

He will prove key as an extra scoring option from the bench over these final few games.

For the Celtics, that game was won thanks to first half blowout as they were up 57-33, something you very rarely see at this stage of the play-offs.

A huge boost for them was the aforementioned Williams, who contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in just 19 minutes.

Jayson Tatum did Jayson Tatum things by dropping 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists but he will need to repeat that again in game 5 as the Heat won't be as poor as they were in game 4.

Health could be the main decider of this tight, hard-fought series. So with that in mind I see game 5 going exactly the same way as game 4, even though the Heat have home court advantage.

They have 5 players listed as questionable for this one, Lowry, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, whereas the Celtics only have 2 of their players listed as questionable, Smart and Williams.

Boston look as though they are the better of these two teams, and when they don't turn the ball over they have blown the Heat away, so backing BOSTON CELTICS TO WIN appeals at 4/5.

I expect Boston's star man Tatum to come out and attack in this one, especially if the Heat are without Lowry or Tucker, their best perimeter defenders.

Tatum seems to step up when it matters, exactly as he did in the last series against the Milwaukee Bucks when averaging 31.3 points per game.

Taking the OVER on TATUM's line of 28.5 POINTS looks a solid selection.

The line has only moved up one point from our successful tip in game 4, and given the injury issues of the Heat and the continued aggressiveness of the young star, he should give us a run for our money.

After all, he has hit 29, 27 and 31 points in three of the four games in this series, with just one really off-shooting night dropping his average.