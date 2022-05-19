Miami Heat (1) v (0) Boston Celtics - Game 2

The first game of this series was a really strange one.

Boston won three of the four quarters; 28-25 in the first, 34-29 in the second and 31-25 in the fourth, but somehow managed to lose the game thanks to a torrid third quarter which they lost by 25 points (14-39).

It is worth noting that they did that without Al Horford and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, and while the former won't be playing in this game, the latter is expected to feature.

He could well prove key to pressing home the obvious advantage Boston has, and will likely be given the assignment of Jimmy Butler, who went off in game 1, scoring 41 points.

Barring a third quarter collapse, which likely came due to tiredness of playing a game every other day for the past few weeks, Boston were the better team.

The Celtics can press home that advantage here and the points handicap of 4.5 looks too big, making BOSTON CELTICS +4.5 the play.

I liked what I saw from the shorthanded Celtics for at least 36 minutes in game 1, battling the smaller rotation well, and when we take out the third quarter, they shot 11 of 27 (41%) from beyond the arc. That'll work.

There aren't any major adjustments needed for the C's, so backing them with the points looks the way to go here.