Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game 1

Game one of the Eastern Conference finals match-up between Miami and Boston takes place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and the bookies look to have got this first contest priced up about right.

The Heat are favourites the win the game, and the spread is set at 1.5, but while I like the Celtics to win the series, I'm happy to swerve them here as outsiders.

Boston have had less rest time than the Heat following the semi-finals, and came through a much more bruising and physically draining series than Miami, so the home team have a huge advantage that they need to take in this seven game series.

So attentions turn to the player prop markets.

One bet catches the eye, and that is MAX STRUS OVER 12.5 POINTS, which is priced at 10/11

As Will Osgathorpe discussed in his feature looking at the Conference finalists, the newly-crowned Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, has had major struggles in the play-offs so far, averaging just 13.8 points per game and firing 27.3% from beyond the arc, which is why his minutes are down in the post-season.

That, coupled with Kyle Lowry's injury (he is expected to miss game one here), means Max Strus is seeing more floor time in the play-offs (29.8 minutes per game) than he did in the regular season (23.3 minutes).

He has translated that into averaging a few more points, 12.5 in the post season compared to 10.6 in the regular season, with him attempting more three pointers too (8.5 v 6.5) which all means his points line of 12.5 appears too low.

It is bang on his play-off average, but against a tired Boston team and with extra minutes expected, I fancy him to breach that line.

Add to this the fact that Herro's line is set at two points higher than the more trustworthy Strus and the 10/11 is worth taking.