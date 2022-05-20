Golden State Warriors (1) v (0) Dallas Mavericks - Game 2

The Golden State Warriors won the opening game of the series comfortably by a 112-87 scoreline, with the eye-catching performance coming from Andrew Wiggins.7

He was key man on both ends of the court, scoring 19 points while putting the clamps on Dallas star man Luka Doncic, who scored just 20.

The Mavs will need to be much better here, with the role-players failing to cover for Luka's poor game.

In game 1 Jalen Brunson scored just six of his 16 field goal attempts, Reggie Bullock netted four of 12 and Spencer Dinwiddie managed just five of 11. As a team, the Mavs had a 36% success rate from the floor, so with the Warriors at 56.1%, it was no surprise to see the visitors blown out.

All five of the Warriors starters hit double figures, and they will be hoping for more of this team-orientated basketball to find miss matches around the court to take full advantage of their matchups.

I expect the Warriors to take game 2 as comfortable as they did game 1, meaning GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -5.5 HANDICAP appeals.

They are a much more complete team than the Mavs, with length defensively and firepower on the offensive end to simply blow them away.

Steve Kerr's side have won all seven of their home play-off games in this post season, covering this 5.5 point spread in five of those, while the Mavs have lost four of their last five road games, with all four defeats being by a greater margin than required here.

A smaller stake play that catches the eye is the 3/1 available for STEPH CURRY & LUKA DONCIC TO SCORE 30+ POINTS EACH which is available with Sky Bet.

Luka won't be as poor in game 2 as he was in game 1, he will be more aggressive and cause the Warriors more issues. His play-off average this post season is 30.5 points which bodes well for this selection.

As for Curry, he started slowly in game 1, but finished with a bang to help propel his team to a win. He has scored 30+ points in four of his last six home games, so expect him to come out firing in game 2.