Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game 1

The opening game of the Western Conference finals takes place early Thursday morning, with the Golden State Warriors welcoming the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State have the benefit of a few days extra rest here, but unlike the tiredness we saw from the Boston Celtics in game one of the Eastern Conference finals after a gruelling seven game series, the Mavericks are expected to be much fresher.

Such was the emphatic nature of their blowout win over the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the semis, Dallas had the luxury of resting nearly all of their key starters for around 15 minutes of game time.

Star man Luka Doncic scored 35 points in just 30 minutes in that game as they cruised to a 33 point victory, meaning the Mavs will be fairly fresh for this, another road game.

The Warriors didn't shoot the ball all that well in their semi-final victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range, with both figures down on what we saw from them in the regular season (48.3% from field, 37.6% from three).

A 3% conversion drop from beyond the arc may not seem like a lot, but for a team who jacks up close to 40 such attempts per game, it adds up.

Steve Kerr's side are unlikely to shoot so poorly again in this series, and a bounce back is expected, as history tells us that this group of players raise their games for the biggest of occasions. Let's not forget, the core of this group broke the record for the most regular season wins in 2015/16 when going 73-9, and they also have three championships to their name.

Dallas have an offence that is tough to stop though, particularly Doncic, and it wouldn't be a surprise if this series turned into a shootout rather than a defence-first match-up.

With that in mind, siding with OVER 215.5 POINTS appeals in this first meeting.

It is a line that was breached in two of the four regular season meetings, with only one head-to-head falling way short of the mark thanks to a shocking performance by Steph Curry who shot 20% from the floor - he won't be that poor again here.

Both defences are solid, but the attacking units should rule the roost in this series.