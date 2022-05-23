Dallas Mavericks (0) v (3) Golden State Warriors - Game 4

Dallas are at risk of being swept in this Western Conference finals after falling into a 3-0 hole following a 100-109 defeat in game 3.

Put simply, the Mavericks have been comfortably second best in this series, with the play-off savvy Warriors dominating all three contests.

The difference between the teams has come defensively with rebounding, and the offensive firepower of the so-called 'role-players'.

Golden State, though a relatively small team by NBA standards, have out-rebounded the Mavs in all three games by 16, 13 and 14 - dominating impressively in defensive rebounding.

The relevance of this is that it has limited Dallas's second chance shooting opportunities while doing the opposite on the other end.

In terms of scorers, Luka Doncic has been immense in games 2 (42 points) and 3 (40) but received little to no help from his teammates. Meanwhile, Golden State have shared the scoring burden and not just relied heavily on their main superstar Steph Curry.

Game 1 saw all five of the Warriors starters hit double figures, as well as two of their subs. In game 2, Steph went for 32 points but had help from Jordan Poole (23), Kevan Looney (21), Andrew Wiggins (16) and Klay Thompson. Curry had another 30 point game last time out but was nearly matched by Wiggins (27) while three other Warriors went for double figures.

Golden State have the weapons to cover for eachother if one of them have a bad day, Dallas don't. And if Luka has an off day for the Mavs, it's game over.

With all of that in mind, it is surprising to see the Mavs as favourites in some places, so backing GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -0.5 HANDICAP makes great appeal at even money.

With this bet we are simply backing the visiting Warriors to win the game and close out the series, with the motivation to do so being the fact that they will likely have nearly a weeks more rest ahead of the NBA Championship finals, given the Miami-Boston series will go to six games at least.